Crust Reaches Market Capitalization of $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Crust coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004043 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.35 or 0.00252713 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00008533 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.30 or 0.00623222 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

