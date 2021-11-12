Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Adient updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $44.42. 686,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.03. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.
Adient Company Profile
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.
