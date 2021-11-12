Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Adient updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $44.42. 686,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.03. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adient stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Adient worth $22,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

