STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSKN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 32,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.15. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.84.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

