NeoWorld Cash (NASH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4,646.00

NeoWorld Cash (CURRENCY:NASH) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 11th. NeoWorld Cash has a market cap of $493,669.36 and $4,646.00 worth of NeoWorld Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NeoWorld Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NeoWorld Cash has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00053274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.24 or 0.00227163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00091417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NeoWorld Cash Profile

NeoWorld Cash (NASH) is a coin. NeoWorld Cash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,709,948,546 coins. The official website for NeoWorld Cash is neoworld.io . NeoWorld Cash’s official Twitter account is @NeoWorld9 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NeoWorld Cash is blog.neoworld.io . The Reddit community for NeoWorld Cash is /r/neoworldtech

According to CryptoCompare, “NeoWorld is a multiplayer online virtual world that runs on blockchain. In the 3D virtual environment, players explore new frontiers, create skylines, pursue careers and build wealth, legends and legacies from scratch, just like in the real world. “

