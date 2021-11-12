Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.620-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Rayonier stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.14. The company had a trading volume of 415,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average is $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 99.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday.

In other Rayonier news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rayonier stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Rayonier worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

