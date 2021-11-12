Balancer (BAL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $40.52 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for about $24.79 or 0.00038251 BTC on popular exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $172.16 million and $40.52 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Balancer has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00053274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.24 or 0.00227163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00091417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

