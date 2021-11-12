Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Altimmune stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,909. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64. Altimmune has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altimmune stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 2,032.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

