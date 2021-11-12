EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.950-$3.010 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of EPR traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.54. 437,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,656. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 396.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on EPR. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.33.
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
