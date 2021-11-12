EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.950-$3.010 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EPR traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.54. 437,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,656. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 396.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 2,307.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPR. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.33.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

