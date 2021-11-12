InsaneCoin (INSN) Trading Up 100.2% Over Last Week

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 92.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded up 100.2% against the dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $419,496.38 and $13.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.00 or 0.00354852 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010581 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012660 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004229 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,889,769 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.