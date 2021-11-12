Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) & GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Head-To-Head Survey

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taboola.com and GAN’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com N/A N/A -$20.94 million N/A N/A GAN $35.16 million 17.59 -$20.22 million ($0.59) -24.95

GAN has higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.7% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of GAN shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com N/A N/A N/A GAN -24.01% -10.87% -9.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Taboola.com and GAN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 0 6 0 3.00 GAN 0 1 2 0 2.67

Taboola.com currently has a consensus price target of $14.40, suggesting a potential upside of 46.19%. GAN has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 72.10%. Given GAN’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than Taboola.com.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

