$0.73 EPS Expected for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.77. Ares Management reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

ARES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 32,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $2,724,909.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,404 shares of company stock valued at $18,219,189. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,145,000 after purchasing an additional 26,049 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 310,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,436,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,707,000 after purchasing an additional 153,518 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 10,138.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 38.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARES traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,838. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $88.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

