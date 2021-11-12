Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

NASDAQ AEMD traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 244,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,169. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

