Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Issues Earnings Results

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($999.00) earnings per share.

Shares of Guild stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.91. 68,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,380. Guild has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guild stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GHLD shares. Wedbush started coverage on Guild in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

