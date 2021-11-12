Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Performance Food Group updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $47.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,329. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 165.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $41.12 and a 52 week high of $59.89.
In related news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,505 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
