Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Performance Food Group updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $47.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,329. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 165.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $41.12 and a 52 week high of $59.89.

In related news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,505 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Performance Food Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,215 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,195 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Performance Food Group worth $13,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

