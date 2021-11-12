Typhoon Network Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $941,663.96 and $7,723.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00071852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00073700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00097319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,740.69 or 0.07304943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,977.20 or 1.00123461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00020255 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,046,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.