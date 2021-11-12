ModiHost Trading 6% Lower This Week (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One ModiHost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. ModiHost has a total market cap of $217,693.57 and approximately $24,614.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ModiHost alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00052972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.37 or 0.00225545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00091383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ModiHost

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AIMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ModiHost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModiHost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.