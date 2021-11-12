TOKPIE (TKP) Market Cap Tops $3.90 Million

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 11th. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $24,797.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE (TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TKPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.