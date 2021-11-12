Ergo (ERG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.12 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $9.68 or 0.00014913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $309.81 million and $3.12 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,897.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,775.29 or 0.07358253 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.75 or 0.00421826 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $675.65 or 0.01041109 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00087432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.48 or 0.00405992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.37 or 0.00274852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.37 or 0.00237876 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

