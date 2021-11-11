Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.37)-($0.35) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.49). The company issued revenue guidance of $163.8-$164.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.22 million.Amplitude also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.370-$-0.350 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMPL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Shares of AMPL traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,166. Amplitude has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $87.98.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

