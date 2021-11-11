Content Neutrality Network Market Capitalization Hits $1.40 Million (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Over the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $37,327.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00052972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.37 or 0.00225545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00091383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

CNN is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

