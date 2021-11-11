GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides systems suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. It specializes in machinery and plants as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, formerly known as GEA GROUP AG SP, is based in Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DZ Bank raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$50.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.42. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $50.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

