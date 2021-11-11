The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Earnings Results

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The Hackett Group updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.280-$0.300 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.00. 107,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,765. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $655.89 million, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

