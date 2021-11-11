Emercoin (EMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.94 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0608 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $17,209.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 66.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,366,830 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

