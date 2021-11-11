Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.440-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-$214 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.73 million.Model N also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.44-0.49 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.20.

NYSE MODN traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.49. 305,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,659. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 0.88. Model N has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Model N will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $176,290.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,199.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

