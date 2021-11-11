Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Issues Earnings Results

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.80. 119,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $480.45 million, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $210,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $36,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $397,504 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

