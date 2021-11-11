Hiveterminal Token Price Tops $0.0299 on Top Exchanges (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $14.97 million and approximately $29,311.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00053520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.14 or 0.00226392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00091868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.