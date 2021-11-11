TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.570-$4.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.TTEC also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.80.

TTEC stock traded down $5.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.49. The company had a trading volume of 244,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,756. TTEC has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TTEC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $1,331,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,649,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,732,915.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $1,443,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,108,052 in the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TTEC stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. 35.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

