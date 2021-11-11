Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.

MRNS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.70. 66,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,474. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist raised their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

