Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.
MRNS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.70. 66,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,474. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $20.04.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.