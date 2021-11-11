Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ LYRA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 43,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,688. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90. Lyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $91.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Lyra Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

