Syscoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $14.16 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $257.77 million and $14.16 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $278.36 or 0.00428281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000413 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 622,276,370 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

