Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

FUSN traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.65. 12,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,154. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $286.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.07.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

FUSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

