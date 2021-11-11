SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $415.50 million-$417.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.82 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.08-0.06) EPS.

SAIL traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.86. 1,159,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.56 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $64.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.54.

In related news, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $103,013.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $495,231.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,057 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

