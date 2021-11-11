SFL (NYSE:SFL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SFL (NYSE:SFL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

SFL stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,450,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,286. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96. SFL has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. SFL’s payout ratio is -65.22%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SFL stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 206.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901,063 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of SFL worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFL. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

