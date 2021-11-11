Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

LTRX stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.29. 953,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,451. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $246.20 million, a PE ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 2.26. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lantronix by 93.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.