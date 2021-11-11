Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Trading Up 31.1% Over Last Week

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $13,144.46 or 0.20224045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 31.1% against the dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and $23,778.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00072563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00073884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00097637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,747.25 or 0.07304109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,327.39 or 1.00512612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020132 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

