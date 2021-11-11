Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $257.89 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will announce sales of $257.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $280.19 million and the lowest is $243.40 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $173.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $825.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $812.70 million to $837.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $991.50 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:PRPL traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,560,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,129. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.41 million, a P/E ratio of 150.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

