$430.98 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will announce $430.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $432.56 million and the lowest is $429.40 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $283.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total value of $1,353,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.04, for a total value of $2,440,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 79,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,943,639.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,414 shares of company stock worth $16,216,875. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,636,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $9.73 on Thursday, hitting $543.86. The company had a trading volume of 176,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $372.80 and a 52-week high of $549.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $493.86 and a 200 day moving average of $464.31. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 141.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

