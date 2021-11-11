Zacks: Brokerages Expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $460.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will report $460.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global posted sales of $291.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $1,107,655.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,989.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,906 shares of company stock worth $8,667,918 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 1,598.9% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after acquiring an additional 448,991 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SMART Global in the first quarter valued at $347,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 65,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1,531.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 362,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMART Global stock traded up $2.62 on Thursday, reaching $60.03. The stock had a trading volume of 491,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,751. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $28.96 and a 1 year high of $60.33. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

