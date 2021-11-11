Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of CRCT traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.65. 1,956,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,512. Cricut has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31.
In related news, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $542,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,335,456.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 292,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $8,222,329.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,364,718 shares of company stock worth $95,033,907 and have sold 141,116 shares worth $3,993,625.
CRCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cricut has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
