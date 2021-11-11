Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CRCT traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.65. 1,956,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,512. Cricut has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31.

In related news, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $542,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,335,456.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 292,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $8,222,329.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,364,718 shares of company stock worth $95,033,907 and have sold 141,116 shares worth $3,993,625.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cricut stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cricut has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

