Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRX traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.69. 12,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,122. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.94. Tscan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCRX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tscan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tscan Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

In other Tscan Therapeutics news, CFO Brian M. Silver bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $31,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Zoran Zdraveski bought 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $35,275.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 14,659 shares of company stock worth $97,621 in the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tscan Therapeutics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

