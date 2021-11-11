SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

SCYNEXIS stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,290. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.13.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCYX. Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SCYNEXIS stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) by 639.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of SCYNEXIS worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.