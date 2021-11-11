Landbox (LAND) Price Up 80.9% This Week

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Landbox has a total market cap of $471,248.07 and approximately $20,110.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded up 80.9% against the dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00072468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00074104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00098000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,767.90 or 0.07301665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,154.29 or 0.99778667 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020025 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

