Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $177.91 Million

Brokerages forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will announce $177.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.10 million and the highest is $180.40 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $162.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $714.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $706.78 million to $719.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $778.47 million, with estimates ranging from $764.64 million to $796.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after acquiring an additional 536,225 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,488,000 after acquiring an additional 487,327 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,017,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,906,000 after acquiring an additional 299,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 420,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,687,000 after acquiring an additional 214,805 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AX traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.50. 315,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,726. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average of $48.72. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

