Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $475.55 Million

Brokerages expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to report $475.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $475.00 million and the highest is $476.09 million. UniFirst posted sales of $446.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $465.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

UniFirst stock traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.64. 44,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,810. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.99. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $180.71 and a 1 year high of $258.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 1,042.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,895,000 after buying an additional 194,028 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 679,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,390,000 after purchasing an additional 70,671 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 519,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,848,000 after purchasing an additional 69,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,273,000 after purchasing an additional 65,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 217.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 36,865 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

