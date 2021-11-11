Zacks: Analysts Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. Moody’s posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year sales of $6.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.50.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at $20,504,793.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,218. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Moody’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $385.45. The stock had a trading volume of 399,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $261.38 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $376.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

