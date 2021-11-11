Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Affimed stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.87. 2,106,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,051. The stock has a market cap of $576.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.38. Affimed has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34.

Get Affimed alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Affimed stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Affimed were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.