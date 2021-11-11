Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.
Affimed stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.87. 2,106,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,051. The stock has a market cap of $576.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.38. Affimed has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Affimed stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Affimed were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Affimed Company Profile
Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.
