Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SLNO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.78. 141,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,754. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a market cap of $62.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.37. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 194,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Soleno Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

