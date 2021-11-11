II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75 to $0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million to $840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.98 million.II-VI also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.750-$0.950 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IIVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays lowered shares of II-VI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of II-VI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.38. 1,107,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,086. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.06. II-VI has a one year low of $54.35 and a one year high of $100.44. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $532,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,068,271.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $638,164 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

