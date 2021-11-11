CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Hits $454.10 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 123.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $454.10 million and approximately $38.00 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00000943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00053660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00225957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00091966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 737,545,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

