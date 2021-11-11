Exosis Market Capitalization Achieves $33,627.86 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $33,627.86 and approximately $8.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,298.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,803.23 or 0.07355762 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.86 or 0.00428588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $678.95 or 0.01039758 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00087767 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.62 or 0.00408314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.64 or 0.00275106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.50 or 0.00226241 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EXOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.